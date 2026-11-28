STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Residents of Dakhingoan have urged the Dispur and the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) to launch sustained anti-encroachment drives across Guwahati and ensure equal enforcement of civic regulations against those illegally occupying or damaging public footpaths.

In a representation submitted to the Chief Minister, with copies to the Chief Secretary, GMC Mayor and Commissioner, the residents raised concerns over the increasing occupation of footpaths by unauthorised vendors, temporary shops, commercial establishments and parked vehicles.

They said pedestrians, including senior citizens, children, women and persons with disabilities, were often forced to walk on busy roads because of obstructed footpaths, increasing the risk of accidents.

The residents also flagged the unauthorised demolition and modification of concrete footpaths, alleging that certain individuals and commercial establishments had extended entrances, access ramps and other structures towards public roads, affecting pedestrian movement and safety.

While acknowledging the GMC's initiatives to maintain civic discipline through spot fines, they questioned the lack of similar enforcement against those occupying or damaging public footpaths. They demanded equal application of civic rules irrespective of an individual's influence or status.

Among their demands, the residents sought a city-wide survey of encroached and obstructed footpaths, regular anti-encroachment drives across all GMC wards and legal action against violators. They also called for a prohibition on unauthorised alterations to footpaths and mandatory approval for any construction affecting public roads or pedestrian spaces.

They further proposed a dedicated WhatsApp number or digital complaint platform to enable citizens to report encroachments by sharing photographs and exact locations. Other demands included ward-wise monitoring, regular inspections, transparent records of eviction drives and action against repeat offenders.

Emphasising that cleared footpaths should remain accessible to pedestrians, the residents put forward the slogan, "CLEAN IT, TAG IT, PROTECT IT", calling for collective responsibility in maintaining a clean and green Guwahati.

They maintained that civic responsibility and enforcement must go hand in hand, stating that illegal occupation and destruction of public footpaths deserved the same attention as other municipal violations.

"A city cannot claim to be pedestrian-friendly when its citizens are forced to walk on busy roads instead," the representation stated.