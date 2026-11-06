Guwahati Faces Fuel Crisis as 24-Hour Petrol Pump Shutdown Announced for November 12

Guwahati: The city is bracing for severe fuel disruptions as the North East India Petroleum Dealers Association (NEIPDA) officially announced a 24-hour petrol pump shutdown today, in Guwahati for November 12. The strike is a direct protest against the ongoing, alleged "unlawful trade practices" carried out by major Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

The decision to implement a total shutdown comes after years of escalating tension between fuel station owners and OMCs. The association has accused oil corporations of actively colluding with transport contractors and certain labor unions to create artificial operational hurdles for local dealers.

"We are protesting against the practices carried out by the oil companies in collusion with the transporters, sometimes even using the Mazdoor Union in the habitual and whimsical cancellation of loads," stated Rajib Goswami, President of NEIPDA.

Dealers assert that they are facing immense financial strain due to the short delivery of indented products during transit from depots to retail outlets. Additionally, fuel pump owners have long demanded a comprehensive revision and enhancement of the dealer commissions, which they state have not kept pace with the surging costs of running retail operations.

The strike is scheduled to begin early in the morning on November 12 and will last for 24 hours, during which all public and private fuel stations across Greater Guwahati will remain completely closed.

With past strikes resulting in chaotic scenes and long queues forcing commuters to travel across the state border into Meghalaya just to procure fuel, the association has advised local residents to fill up their vehicles well in advance.

Meanwhile, citizens are calling for swift intervention from the Kamrup (Metropolitan) district administration to mediate a resolution before the city grinds to a halt.