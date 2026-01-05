Residents urge administration to scrap liquor outlet plan in Bhagaduttapur

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Residents of Bhagaduttapur in Guwahati have raised strong objections to the proposed allotment of a liquor outlet in the area, citing concerns over the locality’s residential character and social environment. In a written representation addressed to the District Commissioner of Kamrup (Metropolitan), the residents stated that they had recently learnt of a decision to allot a liquor shop in Bhagaduttapur, an area widely known as the place of residence of eminent artiste Zubeen Garg. Based on this decision, some individuals were reportedly searching for a suitable location to open a liquor outlet in the Kalyani Sagar Path of Bhagaduttapur.

The petitioners pointed out that the locality is a densely populated residential zone. They recalled that last year, when tenders were invited for allotting a liquor shop in the same area, they had formally objected to the move in the interest of maintaining a healthy social environment and ensuring a secure future for the younger generation. Following their objection, no one had come forward to open a liquor outlet in the locality.

However, with the recent decision to once again allot a liquor shop in Bhagaduttapur, the residents expressed apprehension over the possible impact on the existing peaceful atmosphere of the area. They urged the district administration not to permit the establishment of a liquor outlet in the locality.

Also Read: Crackdown on illegal cockfighting, gambling, and liquor dens in Nazira