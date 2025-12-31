Crackdown on illegal cockfighting, gambling, and liquor dens in Nazira

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: In a significant operation, Nazira police conducted raids at Mekipur Pohuchungi and Hudupara in Nazira, targeting illegal cockfighting, gambling dens, and liquor production units on December 29. The raids were prompted by public complaints and media reports about the rampant illegal activities in the area, particularly on Sundays. Led by Officer-in-Charge Satyajit Bora, the police team dispersed gamblers and destroyed equipment used for gambling at Mekipur Pohuchungi.

Similar operations were carried out at Hudupara, where illegal cockfighting, gambling, and liquor production units were dismantled. The police action has been welcomed by locals, who have pledged to cooperate with authorities to curb such activities in the future.

