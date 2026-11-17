STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Responsible and analytical journalism played a vital role in social progress, Water Resources and Judicial Department Minister Sushanta Borgohain said at the state-level celebration of National Press Day organised by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Assam, in Dispur on Monday.

Addressing the gathering as chief guest, Borgohain said journalists had an important responsibility towards society and urged them to perform their duties with dedication. He also stressed the need to highlight success stories.

Speaking on this year's theme, 'Journalism: Public-oriented or Responsible?', Gauhati University Journalism Department head Professor Ankuran Dutta said Assam's media had earned a distinct position globally and called on media professionals to protect that standing.

Tracing the evolution of Indian journalism, Dutta said the media had moved from a vision- and mission-driven initiative into a profession and continued to undergo transformation. He urged journalists to look beyond the surface of events, uncover the stories behind them and prioritise public conscience over public emotions. He also stressed the importance of media literacy.

Veteran journalists Bhupen Bhattacharya and Padma Patar also spoke on the role of the media and responsible journalism.

Commissioner and Secretary of the Information, Public Relations, Printing and Stationery Department Kumar Padmapani Bora delivered the welcome address, while DIPR Director Manabendra Dev Roy inaugurated the programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp. Artists from the directorate's cultural wing presented a chorus.