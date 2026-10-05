Assam: Ghograpar Press Club's new committee takes charge, prioritizes journalists' welfare

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The newly constituted committee of the Ghograpar Press Club formally took charge and held its first executive meeting at PM Shri Ghograpar Higher Secondary School in Nalbari district on Sunday, bringing together journalists and senior media professionals to discuss the club’s responsibilities and journalists’ welfare.

The meeting was presided over by club president Ratul Chandra Deka. Senior journalist and adviser Brajen Talukdar, Protibimb Live Managing Director Tafik Uddin Ahmed, senior journalist Yogesh Majumdar, and other members were present. Ghograpar Police Station OC Rana Bhuyan attended as a guest.

Tafik Uddin Ahmed proposed setting up a welfare trust for journalists, particularly to support Ghograpar Press Club members, and urged journalists to work with sincerity, honesty and dedication. Brajen Talukdar called on journalists to report fearlessly while maintaining professional responsibility. Yogesh Majumdar stressed staying connected with the public and prioritising people’s issues, saying public trust in the media grows when journalists work in the interest of society.

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