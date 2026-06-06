Restaurant on Panjabari Road Gutted in Early-Morning Fire, Rs 10 Lakh Loss Reported

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A fire broke out at a restaurant housed in an Assam-type structure on Panjabari Road near Six Mile in Guwahati during the early hours of Thursday, causing significant property damage. According to officials of the Fire and Emergency Services Department, a distress call was received at the Dispur Fire and Emergency Services Station at around 4:07 am. Acting swiftly, two fire tenders were dispatched to the scene and reached the location within minutes. Firefighters immediately launched an operation to contain the blaze and managed to bring the fire under control using three tanks of water. Their prompt response prevented the flames from spreading to nearby structures, averting a potentially larger disaster. The restaurant is owned by Manash Chetia. Preliminary assessments indicate that property worth approximately Rs 20 lakh was involved in the incident. While assets valued at around Rs 10 lakh were successfully saved, the fire caused an estimated loss of Rs 10 lakh. No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident. Officials said the exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances that led to the outbreak of the blaze.

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