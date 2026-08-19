Restoration Work on Lumding–Badarpur Hill Section Disrupts NFR Services, Alters Timings

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) cancelled and rescheduled several trains following ongoing restoration work near New Harangajao station, where railway tracks on Lines 1 and 2 had settled. Train operations on the Lumding–Badarpur Hill Section continued through Line 3 with enhanced safety measures.

Train Nos. 15617 (Guwahati–Dullabcherra) and 15615 (Guwahati–Silchar), scheduled to commence on August 19, were cancelled. Their return services, Train Nos. 15618 and 15616, scheduled for August 20, were also cancelled. Several trains scheduled for August 19 were rescheduled, including 15650, 15649, 15609, 15610, 15611, 15612 and 15646, with departure times revised by NFR.

Train No. 17031 (Charlapalli–Agartala) Express, commencing on August 17, was also scheduled to be regulated en route suitably, a press release said.

Also Read: Train services hit on Lumding–Badarpur Hill Section as NFR cancels, reschedules multiple routes amid repair work