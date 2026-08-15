Train services hit on Lumding–Badarpur Hill Section as NFR cancels, reschedules multiple routes amid repair work

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) cancelled four trains and rescheduled eight others as restoration work continued near New Harangajao station following the settlement of railway tracks on Lines 1 and 2.

Train operations on the Lumding–Badarpur Hill Section continued through Line 3 with enhanced safety measures.

Trains 15617 (Guwahati–Dullabcherra) and 15615 (Guwahati–Silchar), scheduled to depart on August 15, were cancelled. Their return services, 15618 (Dullabcherra–Guwahati) and 15616 (Silchar–Guwahati), scheduled for August 16, were also cancelled.

NFR rescheduled several other services on August 15. Train 15650 (Narangi–Agartala) will depart at 10.30 pm, while 15649 (Agartala–Narangi) will depart at 11.30 pm. Train 15609 (Guwahati–Sairang) will depart at 11.30 pm and 15610 (Sairang–Guwahati) at 9.30 pm.

Train 15626 (Agartala–Deoghar) will depart at 11 pm, 15611 (Rangiya–Silchar) at 11.30 pm, 15612 (Silchar–Rangiya) at 5 am on August 16, and 15641 (Silchar–New Tinsukia) at 4.10 am on August 16, a press release said.

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