Assam Premier Club Championship 2023-24 (APCC): Intra Zonal round begins today

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 6th Assam Premier Club Championship 2023-24 (APCC) Intra Zonal Round will be held at the Judge’s Field from Friday. Top teams of Head Quarter Zone- City Cricket Club, Guwahati, Everton Club, Goalpara and Rangia Sports Association will participate in the meet. Kalyan Barooah, former first class cricketer, will officially inaugurate the tournament tomorrow and it will followed by opening game between City Cricket Club and Everton Club.

