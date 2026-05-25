Restored public spaces highlight need for civic responsibility across Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: With several public spaces and roadside areas across Guwahati recently restored and cleaned under ongoing civic improvement initiatives, citizens and officials have stressed that maintaining urban spaces is a shared responsibility requiring active public participation. Officials involved in the city’s cleanliness and beautification drives said the restoration of neglected areas is aimed not only at improving the appearance of the city but also at promoting better hygiene, environmental awareness and civic discipline among residents.

“Every restored area in Guwahati is a reminder that urban development is not only about building new spaces but also about maintaining the ones we already share every day,” a senior civic official said. “Sustainable urban development depends heavily on public cooperation and responsible behaviour.”

The official further urged residents to avoid littering, dispose of waste properly and respect public infrastructure, adding that even small actions can have a lasting impact on the city’s future.

Many residents welcomed the restoration efforts but said maintaining cleanliness remains a challenge due to irresponsible waste disposal in public places.

A local resident from the Ulubari area said, “The city looks much cleaner and more organised in many places now, but unless people stop throwing garbage on roadsides and drains, the problem will continue. Cleanliness should become a daily habit for everyone.”

Another resident noted that both public awareness and stricter enforcement against littering are necessary to preserve restored spaces. “Authorities are doing their part, but citizens also need to understand that public spaces belong to all of us,” she said.

Civic authorities have repeatedly appealed to citizens to use designated waste bins, avoid dumping garbage in drains and water bodies, and cooperate with sanitation workers to keep the city clean and healthy.

Officials said maintaining restored urban spaces through collective responsibility would contribute significantly to improving public health, hygiene and the overall quality of life in Guwahati.

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