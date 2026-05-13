Market awareness drives promote cleanliness across Guwahati bazaars

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: As part of ongoing public awareness initiatives, market awareness programmes were conducted at Beltola Bazaar, Borbari Bazaar, Narengi Bazaar and Sixmile Daily Market to promote proper waste disposal and responsible public practices among vendors, shopkeepers and the general public.

The initiative focused on spreading awareness about maintaining hygienic marketplaces, reducing littering and ensuring cleaner public spaces through direct interactions and outreach activities. Team members interacted with vendors and customers, urging them to adopt responsible waste disposal practices and support cleaner market environments.

During the programme, many vendors appreciated the awareness drive and stressed the need for regular cleanliness initiatives in busy market areas.

A vegetable vendor at Beltola Bazaar said, “Clean markets create a better atmosphere for both sellers and customers. If people stop throwing waste carelessly, the entire area will remain healthier and more attractive.”

Another shopkeeper from Borbari Bazaar stated, “Such programmes help remind people about hygiene and cleanliness. Many customers still throw plastic and food waste on roads despite dustbins being available.”

However, some vendors also expressed concerns regarding inadequate infrastructure and irregular waste collection in certain market areas.

A fish vendor at Narengi Bazaar said, “Awareness is important, but authorities should also ensure proper drainage and regular garbage lifting. Sometimes waste remains unattended for long hours.”

A shopkeeper at Sixmile Daily Market added, “People are being asked to maintain cleanliness, but more dustbins and better sanitation facilities are also needed in crowded markets.”

Officials associated with the initiative said that public participation and cooperation from vendors, customers and local residents are essential for maintaining cleaner and more hygienic marketplaces across the city. The outreach programme also encouraged people to adopt responsible civic habits and contribute towards better waste management practices in public spaces.

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