Results of Gunotsav 2024 to be declared on March 15 in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Samagra Shiksha, Assam has announced that the results of the Gunotsav 2024 will be declared on March 15. Samagra Shiksha Assam has written to all the District Education Officers and the District Mission Coordinators regarding the conduct of the event.

Gunotsav 2024 was conducted over three phases on January 3 and January 9 and February 5 across 35 districts of the state. The exercise was conducted in 43,498 government and potentialized schools with 39,63,542 students from Primary to Class X.

The results will be declared in an event organized in Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra. 12047 schools which received A+ ratings in Gunotsav 2023 will also receive financial support as promised by the government during this event.

