Retired Assam Revenue Officer Ramesh Chandra Dutta Passes Away at 79

Born on January 1, 1947, in Pathsala, Dutta later settled at No. 1 Chitrabon Path in Kahilipara due to professional commitments.

Beyond his government career, he was widely known for his integrity and dedication — qualities that extended well beyond the office. He was actively involved in several socio-cultural organisations, serving as a founding member of the Rukmini Nagar Anchalik Bihu Sanmilan and as an adviser to the Kamrup Metropolitan District Kayastha Society.

Dutta is survived by his wife Minati Choudhury, daughters Kuntala Dutta Choudhury and Dr Sukanya Dutta, and son Suman Dutta.

His son-in-law, Dr Manoj Kumar Choudhury, serves as Director of Medical Education in the Assam Government.