Assam Football Legend Gilbertson Sangma, ‘Man with the Golden Boot’, Passes Away at 74

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam mourned the loss of one of its greatest sporting icons as legendary footballer Gilbertson Sangma passed away at his residence in the city on Saturday morning. He was 74.

Widely known as the “Man with the Golden Boot,” Sangma had been battling age-related ailments, including dementia, and had been bedridden for several months.

A towering figure in Assam football during the 1970s and 1980s, Sangma played a pivotal role in putting the state on India’s domestic football map at a time when teams from Bengal and Kerala dominated the scene. Renowned for his consistency, flair, and keen eye for the goal, he was regarded as one of the finest forwards of his era.

Born in Dibrugarh, Sangma developed a passion for football at an early age. His career took a decisive turn in 1971 when he joined the Assam Police.

From 1972 onwards, Sangma became a key member of the Assam Police football team, establishing himself as a reliable and prolific performer. Over a career spanning nearly two decades (1971–1987), he competed in major domestic tournaments across the country, earning widespread recognition for his goal-scoring prowess and commanding presence on the field.

Sangma also captained the Assam team in the prestigious Santosh Trophy and had the honour of representing India at the international level in 1975, further cementing his legacy in Indian football. At the peak of his career, he was selected for the Indian squad that played three international friendly matches in Indonesia and Thailand.

Following his retirement from service, Sangma remained actively involved in football, contributing as a coach and mentor to the next generation in the state.

In recognition of his immense contribution to sports, he was conferred the state’s second-highest civilian award, Assam Saurabh, in 2022.

His funeral will be held on Sunday.

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