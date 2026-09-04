Retired NFR employee and noted social worker Kanak Chandra Das passes away at 86

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Retired Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) employee and Garal Kheliyapara resident Kanak Chandra Das passed away on Wednesday due to age-related ailments. He was 86.

Born on July 1, 1940, Das completed his matriculation in 1958 and graduated in 1964. During his graduation, he worked with the Assam Public Works Department (PWD). After completing his degree, Das joined the NFR headquarters. He retired from service in 2000.

Das was actively involved in social work and played a key role in establishing several institutions in the area, including Garal M K ME School and Garal Primary Health Centre. He also served as president of the Rani Chapori Manasa Temple, Durga Temple and Garal Taluk.

His death was mourned by the local community, which lost a dedicated social worker. He is survived by his wife, two sons and daughters-in-law, two daughters and sons-in-law, grandchildren and numerous admirers.Retired NFR employee Kanak Chandra Das passes away.

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