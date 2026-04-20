Retired Teacher Pratibha Das Releases Two Books at Sarpara High School

A CORRESPONDENT

Two new books by retired teacher, poet, and writer Pratibha Das were formally released at a literary function held in the auditorium of Sarpara High School, under Palashbari constituency in Kamrup district — with noted literary figures, educators, and local officials gathering to mark the occasion.

Both books were published by Paragjyoti Prakashan: "Ankuror Ankuron," a collection of essays, and "Ahladit Kishalay," a collection of poems.

The Evening Gets Under Way

The programme opened with a song rendered by Madan Deka, originally composed by the celebrated Parbati Prasad Barua — setting a fitting cultural tone for the literary event that followed.

Noted poet and former treasurer of the Asam Sahitya Sabha, Kishore Kumar Jain, inaugurated the function. He remarked that the true merit of any book is ultimately decided by its readers, and called for Assamese literature to gain wider recognition through translation into other languages — reflecting, he said, the deep cultural rootedness of the Assamese people.

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