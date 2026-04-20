Retired Teacher Pratibha Das Releases Two Books at Sarpara High School

A CORRESPONDENT
Two new books by retired teacher, poet, and writer Pratibha Das were formally released at a literary function held in the auditorium of Sarpara High School, under Palashbari constituency in Kamrup district — with noted literary figures, educators, and local officials gathering to mark the occasion.
Both books were published by Paragjyoti Prakashan: "Ankuror Ankuron," a collection of essays, and "Ahladit Kishalay," a collection of poems.
The programme opened with a song rendered by Madan Deka, originally composed by the celebrated Parbati Prasad Barua — setting a fitting cultural tone for the literary event that followed.
Noted poet and former treasurer of the Asam Sahitya Sabha, Kishore Kumar Jain, inaugurated the function. He remarked that the true merit of any book is ultimately decided by its readers, and called for Assamese literature to gain wider recognition through translation into other languages — reflecting, he said, the deep cultural rootedness of the Assamese people.
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The poetry collection "Ahladit Kishalay" was unveiled by Dr Asomi Gogoi, a distinguished writer and former Director in the Secondary Education Department. She said the poems carried the potential to leave a lasting impression on readers, and noted that releasing the book during the Bohag season lent the occasion a special charm.
The essay collection "Ankuror Ankuron" was released by internationally acclaimed litterateur Dr Dils Laxmindra Singh, who observed that a writer's perspective must be nuanced and perceptive. He praised the quality of Das's work and reflected that true literary figures live on through their creations long after their time.
Dr Ankita Sharma, Circle Officer of Palasbari Revenue Circle, attended as chief guest and spoke about the enduring respect that society holds for individuals engaged in sincere, meaningful work.
She also highlighted that women carry a significantly higher degree of social responsibility, and drew on cultural figures like Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg to illustrate that genuine relevance in public life is timeless.
The event was anchored by journalist and publication secretary Dipak Sarma. Distinguished guests including Dr Sanjeev Kumar Sarma and Ratul Goswami were also present at the function.