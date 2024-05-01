Review meeting of microobservers organized in Kamrup Metro district

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Voting for the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency will be conducted on May 7, and a review meeting of the micro observers of the voting process was organised in the presence of the general observer for the constituency, Keshab Singhania.

It must be noted that 5 Assembly constituencies from the Kamrup Metro district, 3 from Kamrup district, and 2 from Goalpara district are included in the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency. The official interacted with the microobservers and called on them to follow all rules and regulations and ensure that poling is conducted in a free and fair manner.

