Lok Sabha poll: 81,49,091 voters in updated electoral roll to poll in phase III

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: With an increase of 72,399 voters, the total number of voters in the third phase of the Lok Sabha poll in the state now stands at 81,49,091 voters. These voters will now seal the fate of the 47 candidates during the polling on May 7 in the four parliamentary constituencies of Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Barpeta, and Guwahati.

The Election Department, Assam, published the final electoral roll on February 8, 2024, for the state. According to the final electoral roll, the total number of voters in the four parliamentary constituencies was 80,76,692. Even after the publication of the final electoral roll, there is scope for adding more voters until the last date for filing nominations in the constituencies concerned. This is undertaken under the process of continuous updating of the photo electoral roll, as per Election Commission of India guidelines. Due to this provision, many applied for inclusion of their names in the photo electoral roll in the four parliamentary constituencies of Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Barpeta, and Guwahati. After verification, a total of 72,399 voters were added to the final photo electoral roll for 2024.

Now, as per the updated electoral roll, the total has increased to 81,49,091 voters in the parliamentary constituencies headed for the poll in the third and final phase. Of the total of 81,49,091 voters, the number of male voters stands at 41,00,544 while that of their female counterparts stands at 40,48,436 and that of the third gender at 111.

The number of voters constituency-wise is: Kokrajhar with 14,94,404 voters; Dhubri with 26,63,987; Barpeta with 19,79,051 voters; and Guwahati with a total of 20,39,765 voters. The total number of polling stations in the constituencies going to the poll is 9516. Of this, 9511 are main polling stations, and the remaining 5 are auxiliary polling stations. The constituency-wise breakup of polling stations is: Kokrajhar has 1862, Dhubri has 3024, Barpeta parliamentary constituency has 2451, and Guwahati has 2179 polling stations. Among the four, Dhubri parliamentary constituency has the highest numbers of both voters and polling stations.

On the other hand, Barpeta parliamentary constituency has the highest number of 14 candidates contesting for the seat, while Guwahati has the lowest number of 8 candidates contesting for the constituency. Moreover, Kokrajhar has 12 contesting candidates and Dhubri has 13.

