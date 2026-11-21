A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA), Guwahati, conducted a full-scale aerodrome emergency exercise, code-named 'RHINO-26', on Wednesday to assess its preparedness and response capabilities in handling aircraft-related emergencies.

The exercise began at 5.15 pm in accordance with the guidelines of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). It aimed to test and evaluate the airport's Emergency Response Plan.

The simulated scenario involved a civil airline flight, RHINO-26, operated by an Airbus A321neo, reporting a fire in its No. 2 engine. During landing, the aircraft was simulated to have skidded off the runway and crashed at Grid Reference D-08, with 150 people on board.

Following the simulated emergency, Air Traffic Control (ATC) activated the Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) team, while the Airport Operations Control Centre (AOCC) alerted the concerned agencies to initiate emergency response measures.

Several internal and external agencies participated in the exercise, including Assam State Fire and Emergency Services, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), DGCA, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Assam Police and airline partner IndiGo.