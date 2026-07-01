Golaghat Conducts Large-Scale Level-3 Mock Drill to Strengthen Industrial Disaster Preparedness

Guwahati: A large-scale Level-3 mock drill to test industrial fire and disaster response preparedness was successfully conducted at the Letekujan Church playground Golaghat under the initiative of Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) and the District Disaster Management Authority, with support from the district administration.

The exercise was carried out under the direct supervision of Golaghat Deputy Commissioner Pubali Gohain and aimed at assessing emergency response mechanisms and inter-agency coordination in the event of a major industrial disaster.

The mock drill witnessed the participation of several emergency response agencies and government departments, including the National Disaster Response Force ,State Disaster Response Force ,Central Industrial Security Force , Civil Defence, Assam Police and the Health Department.

The exercise focused on evaluating coordination among the participating agencies, testing rescue and evacuation procedures, and enhancing preparedness to ensure a swift and effective response during large-scale industrial emergencies.

Officers performing the dill said the mock drill forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen disaster management capabilities and improve the readiness of emergency response teams to deal with potential industrial accidents in the region.