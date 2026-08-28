Rice prices rise across Guwahati, add to household burden

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The prices of several commonly consumed varieties of rice have increased across Guwahati, adding to the growing burden on household budgets amid a rise in the prices of other essential commodities, including onion and sugar.

Consumers in the city are feeling the pinch as rice, a staple food for households across Assam, has witnessed notable price increases in recent days. Among the varieties, Joha rice has recorded the sharpest rise, with its price increasing from Rs 100 to Rs 130 per kg.

According to market figures, the prices of various rice varieties have changed as follows: BPT rice, from Rs 55 to Rs 65 per kg; Sona Shakti, from Rs 65 to Rs 75 per kg; Aijong rice, from Rs 38 to Rs 42 per kg; Barpeta Aijong, from Rs 40 to Rs 60 per kg; Ushna rice, from Rs 55 to Rs 60 per kg; and Joha rice, from Rs 100 to Rs 130 per kg.

The Rs 30 per kg increase in Joha rice has particularly affected consumers who prefer the premium variety. Barpeta Aijong has also registered a substantial increase of Rs 20 per kg, while BPT and Sona Shakti have become costlier by Rs 10 per kg.

Consumers said the increase in rice prices comes at a time when the prices of several other kitchen essentials are also putting pressure on monthly household expenditure. “Rice is something that every household needs regularly. Even a small increase in its price makes a difference to the monthly grocery budget. The Rs 30 increase in Joha rice is especially difficult for regular consumers,” said Anil Baruah, a consumer.

Housewife Munni Das said the repeated increase in essential commodity prices was making it increasingly difficult for families to manage their monthly expenses.

“Earlier, we could manage our grocery shopping within a fixed budget, but now the prices of rice, onion, sugar and other items keep increasing. We have to either reduce our purchases or compromise on the quality of products,” she said. Another consumer, Sunil Kalita, said the authorities should keep a close watch on the prices of essential commodities and ensure that consumers are not subjected to undue price hikes.

“Rice is a basic necessity and any sustained increase directly affects ordinary families. The market should be monitored properly so that consumers know the actual reason behind the price rise,” Kalita said.

With rice forming a major part of the daily diet in Assam, the latest increase is expected to further stretch household grocery budgets, particularly for low- and middle-income families. Consumers are now hoping for greater market regulation and measures to contain the rising prices of essential kitchen commodities.

Also Read: AASU Launches Statewide Protests Today Over Soaring Prices of Essential Commodities