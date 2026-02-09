Ripun Bora slams Chief Minister’s press meet, calls political diversion ahead of polls

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Senior Congress leader Ripun Bora on Sunday strongly criticized Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s press conference, alleging that it offered “nothing new” and was marked by repetition, imagination and visible desperation.

Taking to social media platform X, Bora said that even after one year, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has failed to find any concrete evidence in the matter. He pointed out that the case is now being handed over to a central agency and urged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to exercise patience until the agency submits its report.

Bora alleged that the ongoing controversy is a deliberate attempt to malign Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. He described the issue as a “diversionary tactic” aimed at deflecting attention from what he termed a series of scams involving the Chief Minister and his wife, Rinki Bhuyan Sarma.

In his post, the Congress leader made a series of serious allegations, including the illegal occupation of over 12,000 bighas of land in Assam by the Chief Minister’s family, claims of media monopoly and issues related to the “Golden Thread,” among others. He asserted that such tactics would not mislead the people of the state.

Also Read: SIT on Zubeen Garg’s Demise Should Ensure Unbiased Probe: Ripun Bora