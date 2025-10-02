SIT on Zubeen Garg’s Demise Should Ensure Unbiased Probe: Ripun Bora

Guwahati: Former MP and senior Congress leader Ripun Bora has stressed the need for an impartial investigation into the demise of iconic singer Zubeen Garg. He urged the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to ensure that the probe remains unbiased and free from any political pressure or interference.

“For legal justice in this case, the SIT must conduct its investigation without influence. The team has to understand and respect the emotions of the people of Assam and ensure no politics is played,” Bora said.

Expressing faith in the process, Bora added that he was confident the guilty would be punished and lauded the initiative taken by the Chief Minister to expedite justice in the matter.