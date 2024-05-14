Rise in prices of food items: Guwahatians feel the pinch

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Prices of several essential food items have seen a massive hike in the last few days. The prices of vegetables, meat and eggs have seen a spike just after the voting was completed and the citizens have demanded that the state authorities take action to bring this inflation in prices under control.

Citizens are facing a 50 percent to 100 percent hike in prices within just one month. Items like fresh vegetables like tomatoes, green chillies, and brinjals now cost double or more of their prices a month ago. Potatoes and onions have also become costlier by around 50 percent. Prices of chicken and eggs are also on the same track of inflation. Prices of dressed chicken have increased by around Rs 80 per kilo during the same duration.

While the local vegetable sellers point fingers at the wholesalers, the wholesalers usually blame the increase on limited supplies. Speaking to The Sentinel, a local resident of Bhangagarh mentioned that this sudden hike in the price of all vegetables has created many problems for the citizens, especially the middle class. With the prices increasing almost daily, it has become very difficult for us to survive. Another citizen demanded that the authorities set up squads to monitor the prices of essential commodities to ensure that the sudden hikes are kept limited. It remains to be seen if the departments concerned take any action in these matters.

