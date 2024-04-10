Price rise of essential commodities & construction materials; consumers to developers feel the pinch

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The rise in prices of essential commodities and construction materials in the run-up to any election has long been a regular trend, and there is no exception to this in this Lok Sabha election. From potatoes to cement, prices have gone up in the past ten days.

While potato and onion prices have gone up at rates of Rs 5 per kg in all varieties, the prices of pulses have increased by Rs 10–20 per kg, rice by Rs 2–5 per kg, etc.

On the front of construction materials, the rise in prices is even more spectacular. While the prices of cement have gone up by Rs 20–30 per bag, those of sand have increased by Rs 300 per cubic metre, chips by Rs 200 per cubic metre, rods by Rs 400 per quintal on average, etc.

According to potato and onion wholesalers, they are bound to follow the prices hiked at the sources of these two commodities. A wholesaler said, “We depend on supplies from other states for pulses. We are bound to sell the commodities at the rates fixed at their sources.”

A consumer said, “The prices of rice have gone up. However, a large section of consumers don’t feel the pinch as they get free rice. However, the lower middle and middle class people do feel the pinch as they do not get anything free.”

A person associated with the development of infrastructure said, “The frequent hikes in the prices of construction materials like cement, rods, and chips leave no one unaffected. Apart from making the construction of houses unaffordable for the common people, such hikes also badly affect large-scale construction projects.”

A cement wholesaler said, “The companies have no way out but to hike the prices of construction materials when all other costs like raw materials, power, and transportation go up.”

A source in the government said, “Onion and potatoes do not come under essential commodities. We have no control over them. The prices of cement, rods, sand, chips, etc. depend on their demand and supply in the open market. We have problems fixing their prices. At best, the government can fix certain caps for a limited period of time. When all officials are busy with election duty, no one has the time to look into the matter.”

