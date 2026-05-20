Rising Fuel Prices in Guwahati Push Up Daily Essentials, Residents Demand Market Vigilance and Uniform Rates

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The recent hike in fuel prices has started affecting household budgets across Guwahati, with prices of essential commodities witnessing a steady increase in several city markets. Traders and consumers said rising transportation and labour charges are directly pushing up the cost of daily necessities, adding further pressure on middle and low-income families.

Business owners stated that if fuel prices continue to rise, the rates of essential goods are likely to increase further in the coming days. Consumers alleged that the absence of proper price charts and lack of strict market monitoring by the authorities have resulted in different prices being charged for the same commodities in different markets across the city. Several residents also accused traders of increasing prices of old stock items by citing higher transportation costs.

A retail shopper at Ganeshguri market said that every fuel price hike eventually impacts common people. "Whenever fuel prices increase, transportation and labour costs also go up. As a result, prices of all essential goods rise," he said.

A wholesaler at Ganeshguri market said the price of sugar has increased from Rs 48 to Rs 50 per kilogram, while prices of different brands of edible oil have gone up by Rs 5 to Rs 10 per litre. He further said rice prices have also increased significantly. "A 26-kg bag of rice, which earlier cost around Rs 1,100, is now being sold at nearly Rs 1,250," he added.

Residents from different parts of the city expressed concern over the continuous rise in prices of daily essentials. A resident of Hatigaon said, "The increase may look small item-wise, but when every essential commodity becomes costlier, it puts huge pressure on middle-class families."

Another resident said, "Fuel price hike affects everything. From transportation to daily household items, we are forced to spend more while our income remains the same."

A resident of Beltola alleged that shopkeepers are charging different prices in different markets due to lack of monitoring. "Even fruit prices are increasing now. It is becoming difficult for ordinary families to afford fruits too," the resident added.

Consumers have urged the authorities to strengthen market vigilance and ensure uniform pricing of essential commodities across the city.

Also Read: Fuel price burns holes in pockets of residents across Guwahati