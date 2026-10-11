Rising prices cast shadow over Guwahati's Durga Puja shopping

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: With Durga Puja around the corner, rising prices of clothes, footwear and other festive essentials are forcing families across Guwahati to tighten their shopping budgets, turning the annual tradition of buying new outfits into a careful exercise in prioritising needs over wants.

For many households, the festive shopping list is shrinking this year, with parents prioritising children's clothing while postponing purchases for themselves. Amid mounting expenses on food, rent, electricity, transportation and children's education, the additional cost of celebrating the festival is putting pressure on already stretched monthly budgets.

The impact is particularly evident in children's clothing, where prices have reportedly risen considerably. A fancy outfit for a child that earlier cost around Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 now costs between Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000, depending on the design, fabric and store. For families with two or more children, buying new clothes for the festival can significantly increase household expenditure.

Sarees, another popular purchase during the festive season, have also become costlier, with prices reportedly increasing by around 15 to 30 per cent. Footwear is adding to the burden as shoppers look for affordable alternatives to complete their festive purchases. Narayan Barman, an auto-rickshaw driver, said the high prices had forced him to reconsider his plans for the festival.

"I wanted to buy new clothes for the family, but the prices in the stores are very high. I have decided to purchase clothes for my son and wife and manage without buying anything new for myself," Barman said.

Kushal Kalita, who works in the private sector in Guwahati, said his family was also being more cautious about festive spending this year.

"Every year, we look forward to buying new clothes for Puja, but this time the prices are making us think twice. Earlier, we would buy something for everyone in the family. Now, we have to decide what is essential and what can be skipped," he said.

"With a fixed monthly income, we cannot simply increase our spending whenever prices rise. I am mainly looking for affordable options and buying only what my family really needs," he added.

Traditionally, markets and shopping hubs such as Fancy Bazar, Ganeshguri and Paltan Bazar witness a surge in footfall ahead of Durga Puja, with shoppers searching for everything from traditional Assamese and Indian attire to Western outfits and footwear. This year, however, consumers appear increasingly cautious, comparing prices across stores, enquiring about discounts and opting for budget-friendly purchases. A clothing shop owner in Fancy Bazar said customers were taking longer to make purchasing decisions.

"Customers are definitely more conscious about prices this year. They are looking at several products before making a purchase and asking about discounts. People are still shopping for Puja, but they are being much more careful about how much they spend," the shop owner said. The change is also reflected in the number of outfits families are buying. Instead of purchasing multiple sets of clothes for every family member, many are settling for a single outfit, while parents are increasingly putting their children's needs first.

With the festival traditionally associated with new clothes, family outings and celebrations, rising prices are reshaping shopping habits across the city. For many households, the priority this Puja is no longer how much they can buy, but how to celebrate without upsetting the household budget.

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