Road accident claims woman’s life in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A tragic road accident led to the death of a woman near National Highway 28 on Sunday night. The incident took place in the Lalungaon locality of the city. A speeding four-wheeler reportedly hit the woman at around 9:15pm and fled from the location. The identity of the victim is yet to be identified, but according to sources, she was 5 feet 4 inches in height and around 28 years old and wearing a black t-shirt and a pair of blue jeans. Police arrived at the location later and sent the mortal remains for post-mortem.

Also Read: Assam: Road accident kills one on NH-17 in Singra Reserve Forest area, Boko