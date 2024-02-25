Assam: Road accident kills one on NH-17 in Singra Reserve Forest area, Boko

Boko: An accident occurred at around 10 pm on NH-17 in Singra Reserve Forest area, Boko on Friday. The incident occurred when a Honda WRV (ML 08 F 0821) vehicle hit a parked truck (AS 01 AA 9770) heading towards Tura in Meghalaya from Guwahati. Due to the accident, Chonme Sangma, 55, was critically injured and her husband Henry Sangma, 55, was partially injured. The injured couple was admitted to Boko Primary Health Center by Boko Police but was shifted to Guwahati Medical College Hospital for further treatment. Chonme Sangma is an engineer with Meghalaya Power Corporation Limited and her husband Henry Changma is also an engineer with Meghalaya Urban Development Department. Chonme Sangma passed away at around 3.45 am in the ICU of the Critical Care Hospital in Lokhra, Guwahati. Boko Police investigated the matter and the driver of the truck said that the truck was carrying cement from Guwahati to Boko but had to stop due to mechanical failure. Body of engineer Chonme Sangma has been sent to GMCH for postmortem.

Also Read: Assam: Cyber criminals arrested from Doboka in Nagaon for siphoning off Rs 3 lakh

Also Watch: