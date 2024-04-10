Road accident kills one at Kahilipara in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An employee of the Public Works Department (PWD) died on Tuesday morning after being hit by a dumper at Kahilipara in Guwahati. Identified as Nikhil Deka, aged 35 years, he hailed from Sipajhar in Darrang and used to work as a surveyor for PWD.

The dumper bearing registration number AS 09 C 9666 was involved in the accident. Locals apprehended the driver and roughed him up. Police arrived at the location, sent the body for a post-mortem, and took custody of the driver. The motorcycle bearing registration number AS 01 FM 3260 was also damaged in the incident. An investigation has been initiated into the matter.

