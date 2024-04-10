Assam: Road accident kills one in Tamulpur district

GORESWAR: In a tragic road accident that took place on Monday evening near Jalukbari chock under Goreswar police station in Tamulpur district, Dimpi Kaibarta ( 20) , a student died and another 4 students were seriously injured. As soon as the accident took place, the local public took all of them to the hospital but on the way to the hospital Dimpi died. The injured others were Nikumani Rajbongshi (19), Lipika Debnath (19) Junu Rajbongshi ( 20) and Nitumani Debnath( 19) who were also under treatment in critical condition.

Sources said that the students were returning home from physical exercise who were practising for interview of security force while one youth namely Ananda Debnath was riding his pulsar bike bearing Registration No AS 28 D 2245 which directly hit the students. The rider was also seriously injured.

