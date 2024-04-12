Road accident leaves 4 Injured on the outskirts of Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A road accident unfolded on the outskirts of Guwahati on Thursday, involving a public transport vehicle, that left four passengers severely injured. The incident occurred near the Panikhaiti market along the Narengi-Chandrapur connecting road.

The vehicle, identified as a Tata Magic, was transporting passengers when it went off the road. Sources from the site of the accident reported that the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to plunge into a nearby ditch. Emergency services promptly responded to the scene, and the injured passengers were swiftly transported to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for urgent medical attention.

