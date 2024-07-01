Road condition hampers access to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Residents and commuters in the vicinity of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) are grappling with significant delays and inconveniences due to the appalling state of the road leading to the facility. For over a year now, the road in the Kachari Basti area, a crucial link between GMCH and various parts of the city, has remained in dire need of repair, exacerbating travel times and causing frustration among locals.

The GMCH road serves as a vital artery connecting the hospital to Ganeshguri, Khanapara, Hatigaon, Kahilipara, and other key areas of the city. Ideally, the journey from Ganeshguri to GMCH should take no more than ten minutes. However, owing to the deteriorated road conditions, commuters are experiencing delays that often double their travel time, aggravated further by frequent traffic congestion.

"This road used to be a convenient shortcut, but now it's practically unusable. Many of us opt for longer routes like GS Road to avoid the constant delays," lamented a resident of the Kachari Basti area, highlighting the frustration caused by the prolonged neglect of this critical infrastructure.

Beyond its significance for hospital access, the road also serves as a lifeline for students of NEF Law College and Dispur College, as well as patients visiting a nearby private hospital. The prolonged disrepair has created immense challenges for these institutions' daily operations, affecting both academic activities and healthcare services.

Local residents and frequent commuters have voiced their concerns, emphasising the urgent need for authorities to prioritise repairs. "The condition of this road has been deteriorating for far too long. It's not just about inconvenience anymore; it's affecting our daily lives and essential services," expressed another resident, echoing the sentiments of many affected by the ongoing infrastructure crisis.

Efforts to reach out to municipal authorities for comments on the timeline for repairs have yielded little clarity, further deepening public frustration. With each passing day, the deteriorating road conditions not only inconvenience but also pose safety risks to commuters, especially during monsoon seasons when potholes and uneven surfaces become hazardous.

As the community continues to endure the consequences of this neglect, calls for immediate action resonate louder. The road's repair is not merely a matter of convenience but a critical necessity for ensuring efficient healthcare access and seamless connectivity across Guwahati. Until comprehensive repairs are initiated and completed, residents and stakeholders remain hopeful for swift intervention from concerned authorities to alleviate their daily hardships and restore the road to its functional state.

Also Read: Assam: GMCH doctor files case of physical and mental harassment (sentinelassam.com)