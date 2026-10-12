Road Excavation Halted in Guwahati Until Oct 21 for Durga Puja Safety

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Kamrup Metropolitan district administration has ordered all agencies and departments carrying out road excavation and digging in Guwahati to suspend the work until October 21 ahead of the Durga Puja celebrations. The order, issued by the District Commissioner and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Kamrup Metropolitan, took immediate effect. It cited the expected congregation of devotees across the city during the festive period and the risk of accidents caused by excavation on main roads and bylanes. The directive covers digging for pipelines, optical fibre cables (OFCs) and other utility services. The administration has instructed all concerned agencies to restore roads where excavation has already taken place to ensure the safety of commuters and pedestrians.

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