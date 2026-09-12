Abandoned Excavator Left Precariously on Palasbari-Dakhala Road Sparks Safety Fears

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: An excavator has been lying in a dangerous position on the Palasbari riverbank-Dakhala road under Palasbari LAC for more than a week, raising concerns among locals over possible accidents. According to locals, the heavy vehicle had remained at the riverbank for nearly seven to eight years.

Recently, some unidentified persons reportedly tried to move the excavator with the help of another vehicle, but the attempt was unsuccessful. As a result, the excavator was left in a precarious position along the roadside. The vehicle has reportedly remained at the spot for more than a week, causing inconvenience to commuters.

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