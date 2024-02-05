Road safety auditors' training completed in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A 15-day training and certification programme for 25 PWD engineers as Certified Road Safety Auditors, conducted by IIT Guwahati in collaboration with MoRTH, IRC, the Lead Agency on Road Safety, Government of Assam, and PWD Roads, Government of Assam, was successfully completed. The valedictory function of the course saw the presence of Gaurav Upadhyay, Head of the Lead Agency on Road Safety, as the Chief Guest.

The ceremony was graced by distinguished guests, including SP Kamrup Rural, Hitesh Ch. Ray, Associate Dean of IIT Guwahati, Dr. Roshan Jose from SaveLIFE Foundation, S. Choudhury from NHAI, and Prof. Akhilesh Maurya, Coordinator of the Course. It was an insightful interaction session with contractors, authority's engineers, and senior officials from road-owning agencies in Assam.

The emphasis on the engineering aspect of roads was underscored by Gaurav Upadhyay and other guests, who urged everyone to be proactive in their responsibilities for road safety. The department also extended heartfelt congratulations to the newly certified road safety auditors, mentioning that soon each district in Assam will have an expert, enhancing the capacity of district-level road safety committees to address road engineering challenges systematically. Let's work together for safer roads and fewer accidents.

