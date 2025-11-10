Road safety awareness programme held at Tetelia Gandhinagar Raax mahotsav

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Kamrup Metropolitan District Transport Department organized a road safety awareness programme during the 28th Tetelia Gandhinagar Raax Mahotsav. The event formed part of the five-day celebration and was inaugurated by Gautam Das, Special Duty Officer and Additional District Transport Officer of Kamrup (Metro).

The department conducted stage-based awareness activities highlighting road safety rules and regulations. In his address, Officer Das urged citizens to remain cautious on roads and promote awareness to prevent accidents. A special performance based on the story of Lord Krishna and the Gopis creatively conveyed the message of road safety, leaving a strong impression on the audience.

The programme began with a musical tribute and lamp-lighting ceremony in memory of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, singer Zubeen Garg, and flautist Dipak Sarma.

