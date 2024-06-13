Robber apprehended in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The local public apprehended a robber after he tried to loot a jewellery shop in the Guwahati Club locality using some kind of spray and a country-made firearm.

The robber was identified as Abhishek Thakur, who looted valuables from the shop after spraying some kind of chemical on the owner. The owner raised a hue and cried after the incident, leading to the local public trying to capture him. He attempted to flee after showing a country-made pistol but was later caught by the locals, who handed him over to the police. The jeweller mentioned that he had visited the stall yesterday as well.

Also Read: Assam: Gauripur police arrested five robbers in Dhubri district (sentinelassam.com)