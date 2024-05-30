Assam: Gauripur police arrested five robbers in Dhubri district

DHUBRI: Gauripur police arrested five robbers on Tuesday involved in the robbery on May 23 in the house of Hazrat Ali at Ghegar Alga village under Gauripur Police Station of Dhubri district. A police source informed that there were 7 armed robbers of which five were arrested while two were absconding.

Five arrested robbers identified as Nur Nabi Ahmed of Tiamari , Alam Mollah of Alamganj Anwar Hussain of Jhagar Alga and Naj Ali Khan of Bangladesh border village area of Kalabagani while Azad Ali and Anar Ali from other parts of the district. Police is in search of other two robbers who reportedly fled to West Bengal.

