STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Four robbers with their faces covered with black bandanas broke open the door of Atul Chandra Bora, of Hatigaon, in the wee hours on Saturday. The dacoits looted cash, mobile phones, gold ornaments, and many other things.

