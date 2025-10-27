Roi Roi Binale: Regulate ticket prices for Zubeen’s final film, appeals DYFI

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), Assam State Committee, has appealed to the state government to control ticket prices for the upcoming release of “Roi Roi Binale,” the final film of beloved artiste Zubeen Garg.

The nationwide release is scheduled for October 31, and reports indicate that tickets for the first three days in Assam are nearly sold out. DYFI expressed concern that several theatres have substantially increased ticket prices, exploiting the public’s affection for the singer. Significant price differences between morning and evening shows were also noted in many cinemas.

DYFI urged the government to ensure arrangements that allow the people of Assam to view the film at affordable rates and called for strict action against theatres arbitrarily raising prices. The organization stressed that such measures would honour the emotions and reverence of fans while preserving public access to the final work of the iconic artiste.

Also Read: Assam gears up for release of Zubeen Garg’s last film ‘Roi Roi Binale’