Rongali Bihu: Postal Employees’ Unions of Assam, and NE Circle demand Local Holidays

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Regional Co-ordination Committee of Postal Employees' Unions, Assam, and NE Circle mentioned with great concern that the most important festival of Assam, Rongali Bihu, does not figure in the list of local holidays for Central Government offices, including the Department of Posts in Assam Circle.

As per rule, three local holidays are to be fixed at the circle/state level by the local authorities through a Welfare Coordination Committee of the Central Government offices in Assam. They are of the opinion that out of three local holidays, two must be exclusively earmarked for two Bihus, i.e., Magh Bihu and Bohag Bihu. But the responsible officers who do not belong to the state always fail to understand the importance of our national festivals and the national sentiment attached to these festivals. Though the issue was taken up by the unions at the right time, this time the same is being flatly denied.

They mentioned that there are almost 4,200 offices under the Department of Posts in Assam Circle, where the workforce is almost 15,000 people. This time, due to the apathy of the authorities in the Welfare Committee, the employees and workers are in a restive mood and may resort to agitations. They have directly written a letter to the Welfare Co-ordination Committee to declare Bohag Bihu a holiday either on April 13 or April 15.. As a last resort, the organisations have decided to draw the attention of the CM of Assam to intervene in the matter so that either April 13 or 15 is declared a local holiday for Bohag Bihu by omitting another day from the holiday list for the year 2024 for the postal employees of Assam Circle.

Also Read: Dhubri Rongali Bihu committee to celebrate platinum jubilee (sentinelassam.com)