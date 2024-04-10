Dhubri Rongali Bihu committee to celebrate platinum jubilee

DHUBRI: This year Dhubri Central Rongali Bihu Celebration Committee is going to celebrate its platinum jubilee with three-day long programmes at Raja Prabhat Chandra Barua field from April 13 to April 15.

Long three-day programmes include Bihu Kuwanri, Bihubati, Bihu dance, Bihu song and pitha competitions along with stage performance by many singers and artistes.

Talking to The Sentinel, general secretary of Bihu Celebration Committee, Ranjit Kumar Roy informed that this was a proud moment for them to celebrate the platinum Jubilee of Dhubri Bihu Celebration.

“A lot of things have been changed in the passage of time, but essence and spirit of celebrating Rongali Bihu has remained same in the heart of people of Assam. This is a spring time which begins with Ashokastami Mela. This festivities and cultural upbeat herald the a new beginning afresh,” Roy added.

Just after conclusion of Rongali Bihu celebration, Dhubri Ashokastami Mela will get underway from April 16 and will continue for 15 days and thereafter 2 no Dhubri Lok Sabha will go on poll on May 7.

