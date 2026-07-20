Rotary Club Guwahati LUIT Holds HPV Vaccination, Vitamin Drive for 60 Girls at Special Needs Home

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Rotary Club of Guwahati LUIT organised an HPV vaccination and vitamin supplement distribution programme at Ashaneer Home for Special Need Children in Rupnagar. The programme benefited 60 girls up to 17 years of age. Ten girls received the first dose of the HPV vaccine, while 50 received the second dose after having been administered the first dose on January 17. Vitamin supplements were also distributed to all the beneficiaries. Dr Amit Agarwal of Sanjeevani Hospital administered the vaccines and conducted an awareness session on the role of HPV vaccination in preventing cervical cancer. The programme was organised with the support of Ashaneer superintendent Chumki Bora and attended by Rotary Club members led by president Swastika Jain and secretary Niladree Gohain. The club thanked Dr Agarwal and the Sanjeevani Hospital team for their support and reaffirmed its commitment to promoting preventive healthcare through community outreach initiatives.

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