Guwahati: Kamrup Metro surpasses Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination target

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Kamrup Metropolitan district achieved 100.9 per cent coverage under the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccination Programme, becoming the first district in Assam to surpass its assigned target. Implemented under the Universal Immunisation Programme, the campaign began on March 15 and targeted 14-year-old girls with a free single dose of the Gardasil-4 HPV vaccine to protect against cervical cancer. Against a target of 12,539 adolescent girls, the district vaccinated 12,655 beneficiaries. Vaccination sessions were conducted at health facilities with cold chain points under the supervision of medical officers, while data were regularly uploaded to the U-WIN portal.

Also Read: Goalpara steps up awareness drive on Free Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination programme