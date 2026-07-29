Royal Global School trio clinch Technoxian zonal robotics title, qualify for national championship

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Three students of Royal Global School, Guwahati, won the zonal round of the Technoxian World Robotics Championship, securing first prize and qualifying for the national championship. Parth Jain, Abhigya Kashyap and Chaitanya Siwatia impressed the judges with their innovation, technical expertise, teamwork and problem-solving skills while competing against teams from across the country. Organised by the All India Council for Robotics & Automation (AICRA) and the World Robotics Sports Organization (WRSO), the championship provides a global platform for young innovators.

The team also developed Rain-Recharge Radar, a project that uses satellite imagery and computer technology to identify locations where rainwater can naturally recharge groundwater. The project aims to improve rainwater harvesting and could help Assam reduce flooding, conserve groundwater and support sustainable water management.

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