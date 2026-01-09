Workshop on STEM Robotics and Artificial Intelligence held at Chhaygaon College

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: A five-day workshop titled ‘STEM Robotics and Artificial Intelligence,’ organized in memory of renowned artiste Zubeen Garg, concluded on Tuesday at Chhaygaon College as part of a four-day programme. The concluding session of the workshop will be held on January 16 at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati.

The workshop was jointly organized by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, the Technology Development and Innovation Foundation (TDIF), and the Department of Commerce, Chhaygaon College, with support from Science Technology Activity, Innovation and Entrepreneurship (Sci-Hub) and the Global Assamese Conference.

The inaugural session was attended by Dr Nabakumar Kalita, Principal of Chhaygaon College. Resource persons included professors from IIT Guwahati, Prof Kalita, Prof Utpal Bora, and Prof Anupam S Saikia, who delivered expert lectures and hands-on training to the participants.

The programme was anchored by Dr Banamali Nath, Assistant Professor, Department of Mathematics, Chhaygaon College, while the objectives of the workshop were explained by Prof Karuna Kalita. At the end of the sessions, Dr Nath also delivered the vote of thanks, appreciating the valuable contributions of the resource persons.

A notable highlight of the programme was a virtual address delivered by eminent physician Dr Jayanta Bishwa Sharma from England through video conferencing, inspiring the trainees with his insights.

The event witnessed the participation of 47 trainees, along with their guardians, researchers, and technical experts from IIT Guwahati, and faculty members of Chhaygaon College, including Associate Professor Kamal Thakuria and assistant professors Dr Phanindra Kalita and Dr Biswajit Das.

The primary objective of the workshop was to provide students with practical knowledge and analytical skills, foster innovation and problem-solving abilities, and connect them with modern technologies, thereby preparing them to meet the demands of a technology-driven future society.

