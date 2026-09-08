RP Baruah’s New Book Chronicles Two and a Half Decades of 21st Century Assam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Former bureaucrat and sports organiser Rajib Prakash Baruah's book, Ekois Xotikar Arhoita Dasak (Two and a Half Decades of the 21st Century), was released at the Gauhati Town Club auditorium here on Monday.

Published by Pragya Mediahype Publication, the book is a compilation of articles written by Baruah (Popularly known as RP Baruah) and published in various newspapers over the years. The articles touch upon a wide range of subjects, including socio-political developments, sports and issues of everyday relevance to civil society.

Assam Advocate General and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia attended the event as the chief guest and formally released the book.

Addressing the gathering, Saikia said that although the articles deal largely with civic issues that were originally published in newspapers, the subjects remain relevant even today.

"Though these topics are mostly civic issues published in newspapers, the topics are always relevant. This compilation is important to invoke debate and discussion for better results," Saikia said.

The son of noted Assamese journalist Harendra Nath Barua, Rajib Prakash Baruah has had a ringside view of Assam's social life through more than three decades of service in the Assam Administrative Service, during which he served in various capacities across the state. He has also been closely associated with several sports organisations.

Former Assam chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna, retired Justice Manojit Bhuyan, journalist and author Manoj Goswami, former bureaucrat Swapnanil Barua, journalists Pranay Bordoloi and Subodh Malla Baruah, and advocates Nekibur Zaman and Bijan Mahajan were among those present at the event.

Adding a musical touch to the programme, Baruah's daughter, Anushka Baruah, performed two English songs.

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