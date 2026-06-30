RPF Arrests Mobile Thief at Guwahati Railway Station

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Railway Protection Force (RPF) carried out a successful operation at Guwahati Railway Station and apprehended a suspected thief along with a stolen mobile phone.

According to officials, a mobile phone of the Nothing brand, valued at around Rs 18,000, was recovered during the operation.

The accused has been identified as Bablu Roy. During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to stealing the mobile phone from the Satgaon area.

Acting on a tip-off, the RPF conducted the operation at Platform No. 1, leading to the arrest of the accused.

The arrested individual has been handed over to Satgaon Police Station for further legal proceedings, and a formal case is being registered, officials said.

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